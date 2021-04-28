UMaine Extension hosts apple tree pruning workshop May 4

CHESTERVILLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree pruning workshop 6–7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 in Chesterville.

UMaine Extension agricultural professional David Fuller will teach pruning basics for young and established apple trees with a hands-on demonstration. The class, limited to 10 people, will be held outside with social distancing and masks required.

The class is free; registration is required. Register on the class webpage. Directions will be provided after registration. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.778.4650 or tiffany.wing@maine.edu.