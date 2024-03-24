UMaine Extension hosts Cover Cropping for Nutrient Management webinar

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an online Cover Cropping for Nutrient Management webinar on March 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Participants will discuss how cover crops can play a central role in preventing nutrients from leaving the soil, providing nitrogen, and influencing when soil nutrients are available to your crops. UMaine Extension Sustainable Agriculture Educator and Northeast Cover Crop Council board member Jason Lilley will lead this virtual session.

The workshop is free. For more information and to register visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation contact Jenni Cappello-Ruggiero, jennifer.cappelloruggiero@maine.edu, 207-781-6099.