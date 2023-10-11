UMaine Extension hosts online workshop about growing small fruit on farms

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a “Growing Small Fruit on Your Farm” course from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31, and Nov. 7 and 14.

The comprehensive online workshop is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to cultivate and raise a variety of small fruits, including strawberries, high-bush blueberries and raspberries. Participants will learn practical strategies to help with small fruit selection, site preparation, crop management and post-harvest handling. Topics include the introduction to growing small fruit in Maine; strawberry, raspberry and blackberry production; high-bush blueberry production; and small fruit pest management.

The course, geared towards both in-home gardens and commercial farms, will also illustrate the essential steps needed to make berry planting a rewarding experience.

Program facilitator David Handley is a vegetable and small fruit specialist and a UMaine Extension professor. He is based at Highmoor Farm, one of the Maine Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station research facilities, in Monmouth and conducts applied research regarding berry and vegetable variety evaluation, production techniques and pest management strategies.

A stable internet connection, an email address and access to a computer with video and audio capabilities is required. The program cost is $60 per person. Registration is required by Oct. 13.

For more information, to register or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the program’s webpage or contact Stephanie Wright, stephanie.wright@maine.edu; 207.933.2100.