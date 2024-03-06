UMaine Extension hosts preseason tree fruit meeting March 19

LEWISTON – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting the 2024 Preseason Tree Fruit Meeting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19 at the University of Southern Maine/Lewiston Auburn College, Room 170, 51 Westminster St.

The event provides insights and information to tree fruit growers in the region. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field and gain practical knowledge that can be applied to their own orchards. The meeting will cover a wide range of topics, including updates on tree fruit integrated pest management (IPM), new insights on the biology of fire blight bacteria, application considerations for harvest extension, virus diseases in tree fruit, fire blight prevention and suppression strategies, opportunities and constraints for Northeast tree fruit growers and more.

The event will also feature updates from the Maine State Pomological Society and the Board of Pesticides Control. Attendees will have the chance to network with fellow growers and industry professionals.

The fee is $30 per person, due at the door. Lunch will be provided by Sam’s Italian Foods. Pre-registration is not required. A discount or waiver is available for Pomological Society members. Three pesticide applicator recertification credits are available upon request.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the program webpage or contact Glen Koehler, glen.koehler@maine.edu, 207-581-3882.