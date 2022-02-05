UMaine Extension hosts webinar about mushroom cultivation on February 25

Orono, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about mushroom cultivation from noon–1:15 p.m. Feb. 25.

“Spring Has Spawned: Getting Your Garden Ready for Mushroom Cultivation” topics include basic fungal biology and growing methods, necessary tools and materials, culinary and ecological benefits, suitable mushroom species and best times to prepare, plant and expect harvests. Louis Giller, North Spore education and events coordinator, Westbrook, leads the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. This is the first in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

