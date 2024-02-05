UMaine Extension hosts wild blueberry conference with virtual option on Feb. 17

ELLSWORTH – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its annual wild blueberry conference from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Moore Community Center, 125 State St. This year, the conference will also offer a virtual option for those unable to attend in person.

The full-day event brings together experts, researchers, growers and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments and innovations in the wild blueberry industry. The conference will feature informative presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities for attendees.

“We are delighted to once again host the UMaine Wild Blueberry Conference and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration within the wild blueberry industry,” Lily Calderwood said, Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture. “While we encourage in-person participation, we understand that not everyone may be able to attend the conference. The virtual option will allow individuals to join the conference remotely and benefit from valuable insights that will contribute to the continued success of the wild blueberry industry.”

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including wild blueberry cultivation techniques, pest management strategies, market diversification ideas, and the latest research findings. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from renowned experts in the field and gain insights into best practices and innovative approaches to wild blueberry production.

The registration fee for the UMaine Wild Blueberry Conference is “pay what you can,” with a suggested donation of $20. All proceeds from the conference will go directly towards supporting Extension’s wild blueberry programming, furthering research and education in the field.

Three pesticide credits will be available for full-day attendance. For more information and to register visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation contact Mary Michaud, mary.j.michaud@maine.edu, 207.581.3175.