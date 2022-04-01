UMaine Extension landscape design webinar on April 29

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about designing welcoming landscapes, noon to 1:15 p.m. April 29.

“Designing Welcoming Landscapes” will offer an overview of questions and considerations when evaluating a garden space, with specific examples of ways to make landscapes more fun, comfortable and safe for all ages. Clair Ackroyd, garden designer and author, leads the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.