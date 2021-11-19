UMaine Extension market gardener and farmer training begins Jan. 11

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Maine AgrAbility is offering a nine-month hybrid training program for all beginning farmers of all abilities interested in growing and selling their own farm produce. The program begins online Jan. 11, continues twice monthly through Sept. 6 and includes farm field days.

“Boots-2-Bushels: Boot Camp for Market Gardeners and Farmers” topics include soil health and crop planning, no-till production, vegetable and fruit production, food safety, integrated pest management, tools and equipment, and marketing and farm economics. Instructors include UMaine Extension, MOFGA and local farmer subject matter experts.

The $100 fee includes course materials. Registration is open through Nov. 17 to veterans, family members, and beginning farmers with disabilities; and open to all thereafter. Space is limited. Register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Anne Devin, 207.505.0722; anne.devin@maine.edu. More details and a course schedule are available on the Boots-2-Bushels webpage.