UMaine Extension offering webinar on growing tomatoes, peppers, and melons

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners on growing tomatoes, peppers, melons and more from 6–7:15 p.m. on April 4.

Growing Great Tomatoes, Peppers, Melons and More will offer simple tips and tricks to save time and improve yields. Peyton Ginakes, Extension research associate, and Mark Hutton, Extension vegetable specialist, will share updates on new variety trials at Highmoor Farm, a UMaine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station facility in Monmouth where Extension faculty conduct fruit and vegetable research.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Katherine Garland, 207.942.7396; extension.gardening@maine.edu.