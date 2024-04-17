UMaine Extension offers apple tree grafting workshop in Wilton

WILTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree grafting workshop from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 11 at 105 Cemetery Road in Wilton, Maine. The workshop is open to all apple growers and provides valuable information on grafting techniques for optimal tree growth.

The workshop will be led by UMaine Extension’s Nick Rowley, Franklin County Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture Professional and Dr. Renae Moran, UMaine Professor of Pomology along with Senator Russell Black and the Black family.

Registration is required at the program webpage; space is limited to 20 people. A suggested donation of $5-10 is appreciated.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207-778-4650.