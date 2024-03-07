UMaine Extension offers apple tree pruning workshop March 16

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree pruning workshop from 10 a.m.-noon on March 16 at Morrison Hill Orchard, 272 Morrison Hill Road. The workshop is open to all apple growers and will provide valuable information on pruning techniques for optimal tree growth and fruit production.

Led by Nick Rowley and Bella Russo from the UMaine Extension, along with Chris and Jodi Hollingsworth from Morrison Hill Orchard, participants will learn the basics of pruning, with a specific focus on trees that have been left unpruned for a period of time. The workshop will also cover the safe and ergonomic use of pruning equipment.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to visit a commercial orchard and gain practical insights from experienced growers. Registration is required, space is limited to 25 people. A suggested donation of $5-10 is appreciated.

For more information or to sign up, visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207-778-4650.