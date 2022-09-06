UMaine Extension offers in-person gardening series this fall

FARMINGTON — Local gardeners can take advantage of a new in-person learning opportunity offered by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension this fall. The six-part series, Fall in the Garden, will be held from 4–5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20–Oct. 11. Two sessions will be hosted by Franklin County Extension in Farmington and four sessions by Somerset County Extension in Skowhegan.

The series is designed to help participants extend the gardening season and save more of what their gardens provide. UMaine Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture Professionals Brett Johnson and Nick Rowley will lead the sessions. Each program will cover a topic that can be implemented this fall, and will include a presentation and time for questions. Topics will include:

planting the fall garden (Skowhegan)

harvesting and storing the fall crop (Farmington)

seed saving: variety selection (Skowhegan)

preparing next year’s garden this fall (Farmington)

a plant out of place: weeds in the fall garden (Skowhegan)

topic TBD, based on participant feedback throughout the series (Skowhegan)

Participants can attend one or all of the workshops. The suggested donation for each session is up to $15. The registration form can be found on the Fall in the Garden webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.474.9622; emily.collins3@maine.edu.