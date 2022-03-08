UMaine Extension offers seed-starting webinar March 25

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about starting seeds indoors from noon–1:15 p.m. on March 25.

“Seed Starting at Home” features best practices for starting vegetable and flower seedlings indoors, such as proper timing, supplies for success and practical tips for managing light, temperature and moisture. Kate Garland, UMaine Extension horticultural professional, leads the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. This is the third in a five-part spring gardening webinar series offered through April for Maine gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

