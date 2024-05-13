UMaine Extension offers sheep shearing school on May 25 and 26

BELGRADE – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a sheep shearing school on May 25 and 26 at Sunrise Farm and North Belgrade Community Center, 508 Smithfield Rd in Belgrade.

The two-day workshop is aimed at individuals interested in learning to shear sheep on the producer or professional level. Topics covered during the school include sheep handling, crutching, hoof trimming and equipment maintenance. Day two will focus on whole body shearing instruction and practice. Cost for the school is $200, with an option to attend Day 1 only for $100.

Instructors for the event include Rachel White, Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Livestock Educator, and professional shearers Jeff Birchstead, Emily Garnett and Abigail Smith.

Online registration is required at the event website. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sue Baez at 207-667-8212 or sue.baez@maine.edu.