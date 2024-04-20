UMaine Extension offers spring webinars on managing farm risk

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Maine Farmer Resource Network, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) will offer a spring webinar series for commercial farmers called “Managing Farm Risk”. These webinars will take place Fridays, 10-11 a.m starting April 26, 2024 and running through May 31, 2024. The full agenda is available on the program webpage.

Topics include land transitioning and taxes; how to talk about money; urban farming; and managing water and climate resilience.

The webinars are free; registration is required at the program webpage. All registered participants will receive updates, resources and the link to join with webinar. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Chris Howard, christina.howard@maine.edu, 207-944-6391.