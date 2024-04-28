UMaine Extension offers tractor-safety themed farm visit at KVCC’s Hinckley campus

HINCKLEY – The Maine New Farmers Project at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a tractor safety-themed farm visit at the Kennebec Valley Community College’s (KVCC) Hinckley Campus on May 7, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is geared toward people interested in starting a farm in Maine or who have started one in the last ten years.

The event will focus on tractor safety and equipment maintenance and will be led by Assistant Extension Professor Jason Lilley. It is an opportunity for new farmers to learn critical skills as well as network with other new farmers and service providers.

The event is free; registration on the program webpage is required to stay up to date with updates and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard, 207.944.6391; christina.howard@maine.edu.