FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an update for the agricultural industry from 7–8 p.m. February 16. “Efficient Irrigation Management for Potato Production” will be presented by University of Wisconsin assistant professor Yi Wang.

The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event webpage. Participants can earn one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.554.4373 or stevenj@maine.edu.