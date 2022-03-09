UMaine Extension offers weed management webinar March 30

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about managing weeds in the home landscape from 6–7:30 p.m. March 30.

“Weed Management in the Home Landscape and Garden” includes an overview of different types of weeds and how to identify them; weed control focused on cultural methods and mulching; and a discussion about herbicide use. Donna Coffin, a UMaine Extension professor, will lead the workshop.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. The program has been approved for one pesticide recertification credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905; sharon.paradis@maine.edu.