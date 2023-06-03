UMaine Extension offers workshop on pests in Christmas tree production

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host Integrated Pest Management in Christmas Tree Production at Gooley’s Christmas Tree Farm, 263 Cowen Road in Farmington on Tuesday, June 27 from 5–7 p.m.

Brett Johnson and Nick Rowley, UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture and horticulture professionals, will present the workshop, which will focus on a systematic approach to pest management in Christmas tree production systems. Participants will learn about weed management and discuss the control of smooth bedstraw at Gooley’s Farm. Participants will also learn about two significant Christmas tree insect pests and current research being carried out by Extension to control them. Workshop participants can earn two pesticide credits.

This is a free workshop and registration is not required. For more information, visit the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.474.9622; emily.collins3@maine.edu.