UMaine Extension plant sale May 28 benefits Master Gardener Volunteer program

FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers in Cumberland County will host their 27th annual plant sale 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, May 28, at the UMaine Extension Gardens at Tidewater Farm, Farm Gate Road, Falmouth.

The 2022 Master Gardener Plant Sale will offer native and pollinator plants, organic vegetable and herb seedlings, perennials, shrubs and annuals. Gently used garden tools and supplies, a Master Gardener calendar raffle, bake sale items and local compost also will be for sale. UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be on hand to help with plant selection and answer questions.

Proceeds will support the UMaine Extension Master Garden Volunteers Seed Grant program for community projects in Cumberland County. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.