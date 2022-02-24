UMaine Extension series for next generation of farmers starts March 4

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an eight-session series online for Maine farming, fishing or forestry producers ages 20–35 who are interested in agricultural business training. Webinars are scheduled 10 a.m.–noon starting March 4 and continuing each Friday through April 22.

“GenerationNext Training Series in Maine” is a comprehensive program designed for those interested in managing an agricultural business or entrepreneurs starting and growing a business. Topics include leadership and management, financial and strategic planning, marketing, risk management and estate planning. Chris Laughton, Farm Credit East director of knowledge exchange and FarmStart program manager, will lead the training.

The $199 series fee includes course materials and full financial assistance is available for eligible Maine farmers. A minimum of 12 participants is required for the training. Register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard, 207.944.6391; christina.howard@maine.edu.

Funding for this program is provided by UMaine Extension Equipping New Farmers with Practical Skills and Knowledge Project: USDA NIFA Grant #2021-70033-35716.