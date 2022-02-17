UMaine Extension shares PFAS resources for farmers

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is making a dynamic set of resources about on-farm PFAS contamination available online to the public in one location.

“Guide to Investigating PFAS Risk on Your Farm” is a comprehensive collection of resources about contamination from Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Maine. Topics include Maine’s response to contamination at agricultural sites, steps to determining risks and mitigation options for farms, and information on the sources of PFAS contamination. The new website will be updated as the research and resulting information evolves.

The resources are from multiple Maine state agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection, and Maine CDC. Supporting organizations contributing information include UMaine Extension, Maine Farmland Trust and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

This work is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) project 2019-70028-30464 and 2020-70028-32729. For more information about agriculture in Maine contact 207.581.3188, extension@maine.edu; or Extension’s agriculture website.