UMaine Extension soil health webinar April 20

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar for farmers on soil health management, 6–7:30 p.m. on April 20.

“Soil Health Management” topics include what soil health is, how it is measured and how to improve total soil health by managing a farm’s cropping system. UMaine Extension assistant professor and University of Maine at Presque Isle assistant professor of sustainable agriculture Bee Chim will focus on improving soil health in the potato industry using a diverse cropping system.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. Eligible participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis, 207.834.3905 or 800.287.1421 (in Maine); sharon.paradis@maine.edu.