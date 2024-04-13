UMaine Extension to hold informational webinar on two of Maine’s troublesome pests

BANGOR – University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Bangor Public Library are hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, April 30 from 6-7 p.m. featuring two pressing ecological concerns impacting local landscapes: jumping worms and browntail moths.

State Horticulturist Gary Fish will outline how jumping worms have been confirmed in 13 of 16 Maine counties, how they potentially impact our ecosystem, and provide guidance on how to slow their spread. Brittany Schappach, Maine State Forest Service Entomologist, will discuss the infamous browntail moth and its disruptive presence, from irritating caterpillars to defoliation of trees. Her presentation will cover the moth’s life cycle, ecological significance, and how communities can address their presence.

Pre-registration is required on the Extension website. A recording and relevant resources will be shared with all registrants. To request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Candis Joyce at candis.joyce@bangorpubliclibrary.org or 207.922.6054. Receiving requests for accommodations at least 7 days before the program provides a reasonable amount of time to meet the request, however, all requests will be considered.