UMaine Extension to host farm online coaching workshop September 15

FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will present an online workshop for agricultural service providers and farmers interested in offering a farm coaching program 11 a.m.–noon Sept. 15.

“Supporting Farms with Farm Coaching” will introduce the farm coaching model using the guide, “Farm Coaching to Support Farm-Team Communication.” Resources found on the program website, Farm Coaching: Supporting Relationships for Farm Success, also will be used. Presenters include coaches Leslie Forstadt, a UMaine Extension human development specialist; Tori Jackson, an Extension professor of agriculture and natural resources; Polly Shyka, co-owner of Villageside Farm, Freedom; Abby Sadauckas, co-owner of Apple Creek Farm, Bowdoinham; and Karen Groat, a mediator and board member of the Maine Association of Mediators.

The $10 fee includes a copy of the guide; financial aid is available. Register on the event webpage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Wabanaki REACH. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.3487 or leslie.forstadt@maine.edu. This event is supported by a grant from Northeast Extension Risk Management Education.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.