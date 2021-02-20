UMaine, UNH Extensions offer ornamental landscape design webinar March 10

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about ornamental garden design for home gardeners from 6–7 p.m. March 10.

Webinar topics include sustainable approaches to garden design, ideas and tips for siting an ornamental garden, plant selection and arrangement, and sourcing materials. Charlene Spindler Gray, a University of Maine lecturer in landscape design and program coordinator for environmental horticulture and sustainable agriculture, leads the discussion.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the fifth in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.