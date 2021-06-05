UMaine, UNH Extensions offer webinar about irrigation for home gardeners

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar about irrigation for the home garden from 6–7:15 p.m. June 23.

“Irrigation for the Home Garden” explores different ways to water a garden, with a focus on how to successfully install, maintain and manage a drip irrigation system. Pamela Hargest, a UMaine Extension horticulture professional, and Rebecca Long, an Extension agriculture and food systems professional, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the final webinar in the spring gardening webinar series for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

