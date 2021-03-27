UMaine, UNH Extensions offer webinar on fiddleheads April 14

The webinar on fiddleheads on April 14 will be the first in a six-part gardening series offered by the UMaine Extension.

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about fiddleheads from 6–7:15  p.m. April 14.

 

Fiddleheads: A Spring Tradition” topics include how to properly identify, sustainably harvest and safely cook ostrich fern fiddleheads. UMaine Extension agriculture professional Dave Fuller will lead the presentation. 

 

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the first in a six-part spring gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through June for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

 

