UMaine UNH Extensions offer webinar on fruit trees March 24

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about caring for fruit trees 6–7 p.m. March 24.

“Protecting Fruit Trees from Insects and Diseases” features UMaine Extension integrated pest management associate scientist Glen Koehler and UNH Extension fruit and vegetable production field specialist George Hamilton, who will discuss low-input approaches to protecting fruit trees from pests and recommendations for disease prevention and management in the home orchard.

Registration is required, but a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the last in a six-part winter gardening webinar series. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.

