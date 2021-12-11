UMaine, UNH Extensions webinar on growing microgreens Jan. 3

FARMINGTON – University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing microgreens indoors from 6–7:15 p.m. Jan 3.

“Growing Microgreens” details the ideal conditions for growing high-quality microgreens indoors, and the variety of herb, flower and vegetable seeds typically used. UMaine Extension horticulture professional Pamela Hargest will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This the third in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered monthly through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; extension.gardening@maine.edu.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

