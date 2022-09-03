Used gear sale seeks donations of gently used items

KINGFIELD – The first annual Harvest Festival Gear Drive is taking place between now and Sept. 10. The drive gathers gently used outdoor gear to redistribute at affordable prices to families in need. The sale will take place during Harvest Festival on Sept. 17 at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center. All funds raised will go toward a scholarship for future Maine Mountain Children’s House students.

Gear including hats, mittens, scarfs, base layers, coats, winter clothing, or larger gear such as sleds, skis, snowboards, boots and ice skates, can be dropped off at Maine Mountain Children’s House at 36 Salem Road in Kingfield.