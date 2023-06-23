Vickerys awarded Bicknell Award for Birding Conservation Excellence

RANGELEY – The 5th Annual Rangeley Birding Festival wrapped up with the John Bicknell Award for Birding Conservation presentation at the Rangeley Inn on June 10. The 2023 John Bicknell Award for Birding Conservation Excellence was presented to Barbara and the late Peter Vickery of Richmond. Together they have done substantial and permanent work to conserve bird habitats in Maine.

Peter played a deeply instrumental role in researching the Kennebunk Plains’ birds and championing the plains’ importance. His work with the original Maine Breeding Atlas is widely recognized and will continue to educate people about Maine birds for generations.

Barbara was a co-author for several chapters and species accounts and the co-editor of Birds of Maine. She’s presented to numerous audiences the Birds of Maine book, trends in bird populations, and conservation messages.

The John Bicknell Award for Birding Conservation Excellence honors the legacy of John Bicknell. This award honors the legacy of John Bicknell, who became a Rangeley resident in 1973 and raised a family here until his passing in 2018. Rangeley’s natural beauty spoke to John’s soul, and his connection to nature led him to design and care for the Mingo Springs Trail and Bird Walk. John led the effort to get the Mingo Springs Golf Course designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. He created many rock and flower gardens throughout the golf course, and Audubon International recognized him for his environmental stewardship.

Throughout the weekend, world-class guides explored the boreal forest of Rangeley with festival participants, sharing their knowledge of the birdlife and more that flourishes there. Birders checked Bicknell’s Thrush, Boreal Chickadees, Northern Parula, Swainson’s Thrush, Bay-breasted, and Blackburnian Warblers off their life list.

The Rangeley Birding Festival is held annually on the second weekend in June. For more information, visit RangeleyBirdingFestival.com.