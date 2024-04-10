Volunteer at 11th annual Farmington Earth Day Cleanup

FARMINGTON – The 11th annual Farmington Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup will be held Monday, April 22. This year’s international Earth Day theme is Planet versus Plastics.

All are invited to participate in cleaning the streets, parks, waterways and trails around Farmington of plastics and other litter which can pose a threat to wildlife and the health of our land and waters.

Meet at the Pierce House, 204 Main Street, right next to the Post Office anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. Bags and gloves will be provided by the town.The baby goats will be there to urge you on and be petted and admired. The Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset County will provide free environmentally themed books as supplies last if the weather is fine. The Conservation Commission will have a table as well and can answer questions participants may have regarding conservation.

The highly competitive annual cleanup contest includes the following categories:

• Happiest Cleanup Volunteer Group or Family

• Oddest Litter Found

• Most Adventurous Litter Retrieval

• Most Litter Picked Up by an Individual

• Most Litter Picked up by a Group or Team

To compete in a category, volunteers should submit a photo of their activity to organizer, Jessica Casey, Director of the Farmington Public Library at: director@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

Ms. Casey and other volunteers will also be available to answer questions before and during the cleanup, and can take photos if volunteers need help with that. Please sign in and give your name(s) and the category you’re entering with your photo when you finish.

Several downtown businesses have generously donated prizes, including gift certificates from Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Orange Cat Cafe, Twice Sold Tales and Dunkin’. Reny’s has donated its signature sturdy reusable bags.

Everyone is welcome. Those who would like to participate and cannot make this time or location are invited to cleanup as they can and can still participate in the contest by submitting their photos as above.