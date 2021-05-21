Volunteers gather to maintain well used path downtown

FARMINGTON – A group of volunteers gathered this week to help maintain a well used path downtown. The small path, which connects the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church parking lot to the downtown municipal lot, is technically owned by the Pierce House on Main Street. The path is utilized by many, especially students at the University of Maine at Farmington who walk from campus to town.

E.L. Vining & Sons donated crushed stone dust for the project, which a number of volunteers then spread on the top of the path.