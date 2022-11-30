Volunteers help with trail upgrades at Bonney Woods

FARMINGTON – The Bonney Woods Corporation (BWC) is so thankful to all the volunteers who contributed over 250 hours of trail work this past summer/fall. We met most Tuesday evenings and some weekends, cut brush, spread wood chips, lots of chainsaw work, moved wood, trail prep, and so much more!

Much of the volunteer work was related to 3 trail upgrades that are in the works with RTP funding. This grant requires a 10% local match which can be from donations, volunteers, and use of equipment (chain saws, tractors etc.). Tracking the volunteers and hours they worked is a grant requirement. These numbers were submitted to Silvia Cassano, Project Coordinator at Maine Trails Coalition, and tallied with all the data from the 97+days for all submitted projects adding up to over 3,300 volunteer hours statewide. BWC is the recipient of a $500 award from the Maine Trails Coalition for participating in the inaugural Love Maine Trails Month.

You can email specific questions or find links to volunteer opportunities and the opportunity to follow the trail improvements at our website, www.powderhousehill.org, or follow us on Facebook (@BonneyWoods) or Instagram (@powderhousehilltrails).

The Bonney Woods Corporation is Maine’s oldest non-profit. It owns and manages the Powder House Hill Trails, linking Bonney, Flint, Village, Horn, and Willow Springs Woods. The BWC is an all-volunteer organization: it has no paid staff and is neither affiliated with nor funded by the Town of Farmington or any other organization.

The Powder House Hill Trails are free to use but someone, somehow, maintains every trail. If you enjoy the trails, please help support the BWC in some way.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so at www.powderhousehill.org/donate/.