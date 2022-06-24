Volunteers needed for Powder House Hill trail work

FARMINGTON – The Bonney Woods Corp. is asking for volunteers to help with Powder House Hill trail work on the following dates:

• Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

• Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

• Sunday, July 10, 2022, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Tuesday, June 12, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The work to be done is located along the power line on Titcomb Hill Road (.7 miles from Main St.). and across the street from Noah’s Ark Daycare Center at 279 Titcomb Hill Rd. in Farmington.

The purpose of this trail work is part of a grant awarded to the Bonney Woods Corp. by State of Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Bureau of Parks and Public Lands Recreational Trails Program (RTP) # 2251 which is partially funded by Federal Highway Grant. For this grant we need to contribute $9,955.48 in-kind donations that can include volunteer labor, materials, services or cash. Any help you could contribute would be very much appreciated.

To date we have raised the following:

Our 1st Trail session we earned $363.30 in labor, $_____ in Materials and $_____ in services

Our 2nd. Trail session we earned $438.35 in labor, $_____ in Materials and $_____ in services

The objective is to start the clearing for a new trail that will connect Clifford Woods to Horn Woods. This will involve clearing brush, shrubs, small trees and load into the trailer.

For more information, contact Peter Broderick at 207-670-5770, coolbrod@gmail.com or Sandy Richard 207-512-0101, tsrichard@gwi.net.

Foul weather plan is to contact volunteers via email if necessary. Physical requirements: None, we ask that you do what you are comfortable and physically able to do. If that means just cheering us on that is fine.

Tools and equipment: if available please consider bringing the following as they may help: Loppers, Chain Saw, Weed Wackers (with blade if available), Pruning saws, etc. We will have some extra equipment available.

For safety’s sake: wear boots (very muddy), bring water, gloves, hearing protection, eye protection, sunscreen, and bug repellent.

If you know anyone who has a small tractor who could help, please let them know it would be a big help! For more information on this please contact Sandy or Peter.

THANK YOU