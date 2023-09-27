Walton’s Mill Dam Removal and Park Celebration

FARMINGTON – The Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF) and the Town of Farmington will be hosting a special event on Friday, September 29 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the removal of the Walton’s Mill Dam and the completion of the new Walton’s Mill Park. The celebration will take place at the park, which is located adjacent to 210 Temple Road in Farmington (210 Temple Rd – Google Maps).

Representatives from the ASF, the Town of Farmington, the State of Maine, NOAA Fisheries, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will make formal remarks. Project partners will be available to give tours and discuss the project.

The removal of the Walton’s Mill Dam reconnected 52.3 miles of stream habitat in the Temple Stream watershed with the Sandy River. The removal of the dam benefits myriad fish and wildlife species, particularly endangered Atlantic salmon. Temple Stream has an abundance of Atlantic salmon spawning and rearing habitat, but this habitat has been inaccessible to adult salmon for the last two centuries.

Adjacent to the dam, Walton’s Mill Park was completely re-envisioned by the local community and rebuilt over the last two years. New and improved park elements include an overlook, pavilion, restroom, lighting, parking area, trails, and play space.

Farmington voters approved the project in November 2018 following two years of community visioning, planning, and engagement led by ASF with support from various partners and a special project committee comprised of several local citizens and town staff. The project’s total cost was $2.1 million, paid for through various state, federal, and private sources.

Project partners and funders include ASF, the Town of Farmington, the Farmington Water Department, NOAA Fisheries, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, Maine Department of Marine Resources, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program, The Nature Conservancy in Maine, Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, Cascade Foundation, Elmina B. Sewall Foundation, Davis Foundation, Betterment Fund, Sarah DeCoizart Trust, Enbridge, Inc., Trout, and Salmon Foundation, and Fisher Foundation.

Acadia Civil Works and David Maynes Studio provided extensive technical, engineering, and landscape design services and construction oversight. H.E. Callahan and E.L. Vining constructed the project. Numerous other businesses and individuals supported various aspects of the project design and construction.

For more information, please contact: John Burrows, Executive Director of U.S. Operations, Atlantic Salmon Federation, (207) 415-6637.