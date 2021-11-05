Western Maine Audubon November 10 talk: “Unique Characteristics of Trees” with Patty Cormier

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Audubon is pleased to invite the general public to a free, live talk, entitled “Unique Characteristics of Trees,” presented by Patty Cormier, Maine State Forester. The talk will be presented on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:00-8:30 p.m. in UMF Preble Hall’s Thomas Auditorium at 173 High Street in Farmington. Masks and social distancing will be required at the event. (Should updated Covid protocols require cancellation of the live talk, it will be live-streamed. Please check Western Maine Audubon’s website (https://western.maineaudubon.org/events/) for up-to-date information on changes and where to watch the event.)

Why do trees have individual characteristics? Why is some bark smooth and some rough? Some light- colored and some dark? Why are some leaves lobed and some smooth along the edges? Patty Cormier will answer many of these questions and more about trees—her favorite topic.

Patty Cormier was appointed as Maine State Forester in 2019. For the previous 20 years, she was a District Forester for the Maine Forest Service first in the mid-coast area, then in the western mountain regions. Prior to that, she was a Landowner Assistance Forester for Georgia Pacific Corp. in Downeast Maine for 10 years. Over the years, Patty has been involved in organizations such as supervisor on the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, Farmington Conservation Commission member, secretary and Somerset County chair for the Maine Tree Farm Committee, and former board member of the Maine Woodland Owners of Maine. Patty is an on-call firefighter for the Farmington Fire Department as well as a part-time Advanced EMT for Northstar Ambulance. Patty grew up in the beautiful western mountains in Kingfield and now lives in Farmington with her husband and two dogs.