Western Maine Audubon presents fall series: “Loons” by Dr. Mark Pokras

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon invites the general public to its first free talk of the fall. The talk, titled “Loons,” will be presented by Dr. Mark Pokras, a well-known expert in loon studies. It will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at UMF’s Thomas Auditorium in Preble Hall.

Dr. Pokras, a graduate of Cornell and Tufts University, will be speaking on new research findings concerning loons. These findings include new information about the behavior of loons, their reactions to environmental stress, and threats to their well-being. Dr. Pokras is a retired member of the faculty at Tufts. He regularly consults for a variety of private, state, and federal wildlife and environmental agencies, and has been doing mortality research on loons since 1987. He is widely recognized for his work on lead poisoning. Please bring any questions you might have concerning one of Maine’s favorite waterfowl.