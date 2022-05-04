Western Maine Audubon presents “Maine’s Damselflies and Dragonflies”

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Audubon will sponsor a presentation by Dr. Ron Butler titled, “Maine’s Damselflies and Dragonflies” on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m. in UMF’s Lincoln Auditorium.

This presentation—which is open to the general public—will begin with a general overview of the evolution, ecology, and behavior of damselflies and dragonflies (Order Odonata). This will be followed by a brief survey of some of Maine’s 161 known odonate species. Finally, conservation concerns for this important group of insects will be discussed, and resources to facilitate contributions by community members interested in furthering our understanding of Maine’s odonate fauna will be explored.

Dr. Ron Butler retired in 2021 as Emeritus Professor at the University of Maine at Farmington after 40 years of teaching. He has published papers on the ecology and behavior of mice, beavers, gulls, petrels, guillemots, skuas, penguins, damselflies, dragonflies, and bumble bees, and he is presently co-authoring a book entitled Butterflies of Maine and the Canadian Maritime Provinces. For over twenty years, Ron has helped plan and coordinate statewide community-science projects focused on Maine insects, and he remains active in research and conservation initiatives in collaboration with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW).