Western Maine Audubon presents “Snowbirds” by Dr. Sally Stockwell

FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon invites the general public to its second of three free fall talks of 2022. The talk, titled “Snowbirds: Following Our Winged Friends in Winter,” will be presented by Dr. Sally Stockwell, Director of Conservation at Maine Audubon.

The Zoom talk will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at Thomas Auditorium, Preble Hall, UMF—173 High Street, Farmington. There will be no ability to access this talk at the time of presentation except at the auditorium. Recordings of the talk will be available at western.maineaudubon.org/videos/ 2-3 weeks after the event.

Are you a snowbird? Do you head south during the winter in search of sunny, warm weather with plentiful fresh local fruits and vegetables? Just like human snowbirds, many of “our” birds head south for the winter as well. Come join Dr. Stockwell to learn about the travels and winter homes of some our breeding birds. As a bonus, you will also learn about the migratory pathways of several bats and insects, and learn about the true snowbirds—those that visit us each winter from the Canadian taiga and tundra.

(Note: this presentation replaces a talk on lichens, which has been rescheduled to November.)