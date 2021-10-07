Western Maine Audubon to host “Ethical Questions for the Outdoor Naturalist”

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Audubon is pleased to invite the general public to a free, live talk entitled “Ethical Questions for the Outdoor Naturalist,” presented by naturalist Doug Hitchcox on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:00-8:30 p.m. in the University of Maine at Farmington’s Preble Hall Thomas Auditorium, 173 High Street. Masks and social distancing will be required at the event. (Should updated Covid protocols require cancellation of the live talk, it will be live-streamed. Please check Western Maine Audubon’s website for up-to-date information on changes and where to watch the event.)

Birding, and other wildlife observing, provides an intimate connection to nature that makes us better stewards of the environment and even provides us with wellness and mental health benefits, but through our pursuits, are we doing more harm than good?

In this program, Maine Audubon’s Staff Naturalist, Doug Hitchcox, will talk about many of the ethical issues that we confront as bird watchers, and dispel some of the myths that exist in our relationship with nature. Topics will range from: bird feeding, does it actually help birds? Why are bird friendly yards reportedly more deadly for birds? Should you join the “chase” to go see a rare bird being reported? Why do cats need to be kept indoors? When should you let nature take its course or when should you intervene? Many of these questions may raise ethical or social dilemmas. Doug will provide the science-based answers that put the birds, and other wildlife, first.

For more information about this and other upcoming Western Maine Audubon talks, visit

https://western.maineaudubon.org/events/.