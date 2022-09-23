Wilderness Canoeing slideshow presentation in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE – A slide show entitled ”Wilderness Canoeing When You’re Almost Too Old To” will be presented at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 by Paul and Cynthia Stancioff.

Now in their 60’s, the couple have undertaken canoeing/fishing trips in the contiguous wilderness preserves of northern Minnesota and western Ontario numerous times over the past four decades, most recently in July of 2022.

Acknowledging the questionable need to travel so far when they live in a state full of lakes, they nonetheless maintain that the drive to Quetico Provincial Park and Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Wilderness Canoe Area is worth the trouble because of the quality and scale of the wilderness experience.

While the Stancioffs’ trips have always involved fishing, canoeing, and portaging (carrying all gear from lake to lake), they avoided portaging on their most recent trip due to physical limitations. Nevertheless they say the trip was as worthwhile as ever in terms of their objectives, which include getting away from stress, detaching from society, catching fish, and relaxing fully immersed in Nature.

Their presentation will include tips for provisioning a 10-12 day trip in a low-tech, low-cost, high-enjoyment manner, even if you are feeling a bit past your Best-If-Used-By date. The event is free and open to all.

The Chesterville Center Meeting House is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville and is accessible to those with mobility impairments. The Meeting House operates as a secular, 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is funded by donations and the occasional competitive grant award. For more information call 778-3513 or visit chestervillemeetinghouse.org