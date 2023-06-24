Wilhelm Reich Museum offering natural science programs

RANGELEY – Wilhelm Reich Museum in Rangeley is offering all-new natural science programs on Saturdays through July and August.
Programs run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and include free coffee and donuts.
Wilhelm Reich Museum is located on Dodge Pond Road, Rangeley
Summer 2023 Schedule:
July 8 – Poisons in our daily life: what’s in our air, water, and food? with Dr Larissa Williams, Bates College
July 15 – Living with Loons with Emily Fellows, Biodiversity Research Institute
July 29 – Invasive Plants with Janet Bissell, RLHT invasives volunteer coordinator
August 5 – Tick Talk: the bugs we love to hate with Jan Collins, scientist and educator
August 12 – Geological Evolution and Critical Mineral Deposits of Western Maine with Dr John Slack, US Geological Survey
August 19 – See the Forest for the Trees with Nathan Kay, forester
More information about the programs can be found here: wilhelmreichmuseum.org/museum/programs-and-events/