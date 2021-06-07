Wilton Fish and Game to host youth field day June 19

WILTON – Wilton Fish and Game Association will host a free youth field day on Saturday, June 19, to introduce young people to a wide variety of outdoors activities and skills taught by experts.

Open to young people ages 10-17, the program includes shooting sports, outdoor recreation and safety, and fishing skills. There will be archery taught by a 4-H certified instructor, firearm safety and skills with .22 rifles taught by 4-H and NRA certified firearms instructors, and emergency survival fire starting taught by a registered Maine Guide. Other members of Wilton Fish & Game will share additional outdoor skills including fly casting.

Scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event is designed to give all participants a chance to try all of the activities. There also will be a free lunch available for participants.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity for young people to get a taste of a wide variety of outdoor activities shared by experienced instructors who love working with kids,” said Will Sampson, 4-H certified archery instructor, who will be teaching the archery portion of the program.

All equipment and supplies will be provided. Participants should dress for rigorous outdoor activities, including wearing close-toed footwear for safety. All activities will be at Wilton Fish & Game, 256 U.S. Route 2 in Wilton. In the event of rain, the field day will be postponed to June 26.

Alan Paradis, a 4-H and NRA certified firearms instructor and vice president of Wilton Fish and Game, is organizing the event. He warns that space is limited and all participants must pre-register by June 13. For more information or to sign up, call Paradis at 207-364-6509.