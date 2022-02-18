Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby set for Saturday

WILTON – The Wilton Fish & Game Association’s 8th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Wilson Lake is quickly approaching. The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Wilson Lake. The event coincides with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend. This means that any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a fishing license. Everyone can come enjoy the fun.

The first 50 youth to come to the registration shack with a ticket on the day of the event will get a free grab bag full of valuable items.

All CDC coronavirus guidelines will be followed to protect both anglers and event volunteers. Many door prizes will be given away as part of the event, but to promote social distancing and avoid a crowd at the boat launch, all door prizes will be announced on Facebook Live at 2:15 p.m. and Derby fishing winners will be announced on Facebook Live at 4:15 p.m.

Adult fishing prizes, will be awarded in three categories: Brook Trout, Togue and Salmon (must be at least 16 inches per derby permit). Top prize is a Eskimo Quick Fish 3 shelter, other prizes include a Jet Sled with hitch and a 2-person tree stand.

Youth top prize is a pack basket with a set of Heritage traps. There is also a special prize for the youth with the smallest fish, not including bait fish.

Registration opens at 6 a.m. and continues to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 the day of the event at the Wilson Lake boat launch area. Tickets are also available in advance at Shelly’s Hometown Market, Backwoods Bait and Tackle in Chesterville, Our Village Market in New Vineyard, and Robin’s Bait Shop in Jay. The event is also sponsored by Ross and Maureen Clair of Wood-Mizer LLC in Chesterville.

The 8th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby is held in memory of Michael J. Rowe, who was killed in a tragic woods accident. For more information, visit www.wiltonfishandgame.com, like the club’s Facebook page, or phone Jaci Maxham at 207-491-0780.