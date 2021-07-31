Wilton Fish & Game hosts open house for Blueberry Fest

WILTON – Members of the Wilton Fish & Game Association invite the public to visit the club’s Open House event as part of Blueberry Festival activities on Saturday, August 7.

Located at 256 U.S. Rt. 2 in Wilton, the club will open its doors to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 7 with a variety of activities.

Charlie Tappan will lead Trap Shooting demonstrations throughout the day, and visitors will be encouraged to give it a try. Will Sampson, certified 4H archery instructor, will offer archery demonstrations for all ages from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Food will be available, and visitors are welcome to take tours of the facilities including the clubhouse, indoor pistol range, trap range, 100-yard rifle range, and 50-yard smallbore and pistol range. August has been designated National Shooting Sports Month by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which encourages people to visit clubs and ranges to find out what shooting sports are all about. The club will also have a booth downtown selling raffle tickets during the Blueberry Festival.

“Wilton Fish & Game encourages families and individuals to visit and see how much fun they can have when they learn to safely and responsibly practice shooting sports,” said Sampson. “Our members are welcoming to newcomers, and we regularly host classes taught by certified instructors in a wide spectrum of sports, including pistol, rifle, shotgun, archery, and youth programs. Come check us out.”

Founded in 1929, the Wilton Fish & Game Association is a non-profit organization created to help people better enjoy traditional outdoor sports such as hunting, fishing, and shooting sports.

For more information, phone club president, Jaci Maxham at 207-491-0780.