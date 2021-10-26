Wilton Fish & Game to offer handgun training

WILTON — The Wilton Fish & Game Association will offer basic handgun training for ages 21 years and older under the instruction of Sheriff Scott Nichols. Participating students will undergo a four-hour training program at the Wilton Fish & Game facility on Rt.2 in Wilton.

The next class will be held on Saturday, Dec 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another class is scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022. There is a limit of 11 students per class so that there is adequate instruction for each student.

Participants are required to pre-register and pay a $25 class fee to hold their spot. To register, please call Sharon Borthwick at 207-557-8133 or email Borthwick@myfairpoint. net

Each participant who completes the class will receive a certificate of training from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that they can use as proof of required training required to obtain a concealed handgun permit. This certificate is recognized by the state because Sheriff Nichols is a certified firearms instructor through the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn safe gun practices,” said Borthwick, who coordinates the program for the club.