Yamaha Awards grant of $11,601 to the Day Mountain Road Association

AVON – The Day Mountain Road Association is pleased to announce that it has received a Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant of $11,601 for the replacement of a key bridge connecting several trail networks. The grant was awarded as part of Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative promoting safe, responsible riding and open, sustainable riding areas.

These grant funds were used to replace a deteriorating bridge on the Moose Loop ATV trail in Avon, providing continued access for ATVs and snowmobiles over an important connector trail. OHV riders and other users can now safely cross sensitive aquatic habitat, without causing disruption or environmental damage, for years to come.

The Day Mountain Road Association would like to thank Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., the Maine Bureau of Public Lands Snowmobile Program, and our local Yamaha dealer, Central Maine Powersports, for their generous support of this project and commitment to local riding.