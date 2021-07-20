13th Annual 2021 Western Mountain Soccer 7v7 Classic

STRONG – After being cancelled last summer, the Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic will return to Mt Abram High School on July 31 and August 1.

While the tournament will look a little different this year, we are very excited to welcome forty 7v7 soccer teams for this event.

On Saturday, girls teams from around Maine will compete from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. while boys teams will do the same on Sunday. Each team will play in four round robin games followed by a single elimination bracket playoff.

Our tournament will look a bit different than past years with no onsite camping and only one day of play for each girls and boys divisions. That said, we will still have our amazing concessions offerings including hand cut french fries and lots of homemade meals and baked goods.

We welcome the public to join us for this event.

More information including game schedules is available at https://sites.google.com/view/wm7v7/